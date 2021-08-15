5,100 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 70.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,215,000 after acquiring an additional 973,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 383.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 743,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 99.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,619,000 after acquiring an additional 575,603 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,718. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

