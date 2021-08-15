Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in July

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUYTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock remained flat at $$13.68 during midday trading on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

