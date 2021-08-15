Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNEGY remained flat at $$29.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62.

Several research firms recently commented on LNEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

