Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $0.22

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $662,101.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lossless has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00134365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00155528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.33 or 0.99999860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00871663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.81 or 0.06902472 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

