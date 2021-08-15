Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

EMRAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of EMRAF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.35. 1,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809. Emera has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

