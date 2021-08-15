Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARKO. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ ARKO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.30. 172,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,510. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.11. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arko by 20,670.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,503 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,204,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,508,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,151,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

