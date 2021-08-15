Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after buying an additional 208,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $637.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,582. The company has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $593.61. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

