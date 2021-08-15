Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 78 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after acquiring an additional 247,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,139,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.18. 1,908,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

