Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.22. 102,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,583. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

