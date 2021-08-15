Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KGSPY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.94. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

