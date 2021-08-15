Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €48.24 ($56.75).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FRA FRE traded up €0.61 ($0.72) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €46.34 ($54.51). 821,406 shares of the stock traded hands. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company’s 50 day moving average is €44.82.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

