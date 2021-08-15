Obee Network Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Obee Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Obee Network has a total market cap of $6,906.97 and $21.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Obee Network has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00132824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00155581 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.20 or 0.99564214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.59 or 0.00878560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.59 or 0.06938271 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info

