Short Interest in LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Decreases By 65.1%

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the July 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.

OTCMKTS LMGHF remained flat at $$3.49 during trading hours on Friday. 30,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,855. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63.

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Company Profile

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile communication services in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: The Nordics, Western Europe, Central Europe, and Global Messaging. The company offers mobile messaging, mobile solutions, and mobile intelligence services. Its solutions are used in healthcare, retail, finance, and logistics industries.

