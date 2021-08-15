Short Interest in LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Decreases By 65.1%

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the July 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.
OTCMKTS LMGHF remained flat at $$3.49 during trading hours on Friday. 30,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,855. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63.
LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Company Profile
