Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,642,000 after purchasing an additional 506,232 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,139,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,282,000 after purchasing an additional 114,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,198,000 after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $8,870,843.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,095,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,228,999 shares of company stock valued at $131,162,910. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $59.37. 1,559,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.69. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

