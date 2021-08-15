Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,462. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

