Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 262 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE:SPOT traded down $3.56 on Friday, hitting $211.48. 856,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,715. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.48.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.