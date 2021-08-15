Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock worth $2,329,302 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,480. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

