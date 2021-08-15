Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNV. TD Securities upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,079. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

