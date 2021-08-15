Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 54.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.58. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $88.16.

