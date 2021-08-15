Yellow Road (ROAD) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $991,597.39 and approximately $47,111.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,858,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars.

