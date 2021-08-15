Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Insulet by 832.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.57. The company had a trading volume of 292,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,722. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,134.99 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.30. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $197.08 and a twelve month high of $306.46.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

