VINchain (VIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $263,190.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. VINchain has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $263,190.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00865539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00109051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00044676 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

