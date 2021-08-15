Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,943. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $289.51. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

