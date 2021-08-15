Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,962,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.17. 1,476,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,056. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

