Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Up 265.5% in July

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 265.5% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AVRN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,067. Avra has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.

About Avra

Avra Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the provision of solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on offering payment solutions to businesses. The company also provides AvraSecure, a range of server security, hosting, and management services that provide managed and co-managed security solutions to meet the security and infrastructure needs of organizations.

