Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Short Interest Up 265.5% in July

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 265.5% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AVRN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,067. Avra has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.
About Avra
