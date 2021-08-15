Abyss (ABYSS) Market Cap Hits $8.29 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $308,900.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00058344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.01 or 0.00861599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00108380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

