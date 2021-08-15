Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises about 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total value of $1,028,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,961 shares of company stock valued at $66,944,491 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.94. The company had a trading volume of 953,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.