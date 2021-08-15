Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $154.63

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $38.63 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $154.63 or 0.00330587 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001259 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.52 or 0.01012331 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

