YFDAI.FINANCE Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $840.01 or 0.01795856 BTC on major exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $751,795.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00132892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00155377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,731.95 or 0.99908267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.38 or 0.00875211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.05 or 0.06946150 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance . YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading

