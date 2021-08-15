Slow Capital Inc. Has $8.19 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.91. 4,086,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870,691. The stock has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

