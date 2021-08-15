Slow Capital Inc. Has $8.19 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.91. 4,086,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870,691. The stock has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.16.
In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
