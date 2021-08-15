$351.60 Million in Sales Expected for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) This Quarter

Analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) to post $351.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $354.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.99 million. DouYu International reported sales of $354.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DouYu International.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. 86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,034,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DouYu International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOYU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. 5,026,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.74.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.