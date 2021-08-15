-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings of ($5.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09).

A number of research analysts have commented on PRLD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

PRLD traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.17. 133,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,847. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.99.

In related news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $709,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,972 in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,117 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 126,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 422,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

