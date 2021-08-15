South Shore Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 165,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.84. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

