5,500 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Purchased by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.06. The stock had a trading volume of 978,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,611. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

