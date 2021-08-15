South Shore Capital Advisors Makes New $210,000 Investment in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,838,000 after purchasing an additional 559,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,851 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,071,000.

IGV traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,352 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.80.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

