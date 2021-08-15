Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Grows By 200.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IOR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

