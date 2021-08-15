Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Grows By 200.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
IOR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
