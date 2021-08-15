Short Interest in Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Declines By 71.3%

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,122,100 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 7,395,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,221.0 days.

Shares of PLLIF stock remained flat at $$5.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.50. Pirelli & C. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

