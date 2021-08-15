Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 41 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

NYSE GS traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $410.78. 1,977,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $418.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

