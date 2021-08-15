Lightstreams (PHT) Tops One Day Volume of $1,524.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $1,524.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.91 or 0.00861994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00108361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00044610 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

