Idle Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Idle has a market cap of $11.56 million and $242,601.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $4.69 or 0.00010039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00133045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00155380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,680.64 or 0.99869603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00875315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.24 or 0.06953641 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,463,446 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars.

