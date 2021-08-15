Zacks: Analysts Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Helios Technologies reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HLIO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,435. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.