South Shore Capital Advisors Acquires New Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. iShares US Technology ETF makes up about 1.1% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

IYW traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.85. 162,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,310. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

