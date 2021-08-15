South Shore Capital Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 25,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. 165,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,845. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66.

