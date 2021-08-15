Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the period. Etsy comprises 1.4% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Etsy were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after acquiring an additional 36,940 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Etsy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Etsy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total value of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Truist reduced their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $192.08. 1,382,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.