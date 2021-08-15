Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 26,500 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Globus Medical makes up 4.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 296,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,008. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,123. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

