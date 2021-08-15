Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. Has $776,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,751,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $447.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

