McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,477. The company has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

