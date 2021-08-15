Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $23,508,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.67. The stock had a trading volume of 500,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,552. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $196.43 and a 1 year high of $316.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

