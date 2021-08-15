Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,587. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $218.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.57 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

