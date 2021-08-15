Lunyr 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,209.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $537,500.14 and approximately $2,209.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.08 or 0.00862818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00108182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044558 BTC.

About Lunyr

LUN is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

